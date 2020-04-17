Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 17

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

564 new coronavirus cases in Ontario and 55 deaths, total rises to 9,525 cases with 478 deaths

Ontario reported 564 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and 55 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 9,525 cases.

The death toll has risen to 478.

Friday’s report marks the highest single-day increase in both cases and deaths Ontario has seen since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Meanwhile, 4,556 people have recovered from COVID-19, which is 47.8 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 55.6 per cent of all cases in the province.

Ontario’s coronavirus latest modelling numbers to be revealed Monday, Doug Ford says

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the latest modelling numbers on COVID-19 will be shown to Ontarians on Monday.

Ford told reporters at an unrelated press conference at Queen’s Park on Friday that he was briefed the previous night on projections.

“We’ve asked our COVID-19 command table to put the modelling out for the public,” Ford said. “They said they’d be able to do it on Monday, and get it prepared over the weekend.”

On April 3, the province first revealed projection numbers that Ontario could see 80,000 cases and just under 1,600 deaths by the end of April, if the current measures in place are upheld.

Personal support worker at Toronto nursing home dies of COVID-19

A personal support worker at an east-end Toronto nursing home has died of COVID-19, marking the first publicly-confirmed death of a Toronto long-term care worker since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The woman who died, identified by her husband as Christine Mandegarian, worked at Altamont Care Community, near Port Union Road and Highway 401.

“She was a fantastic mother, a fantastic wife and a fantastic worker,” said Paul Mandegarian. “She was very friendly and a very hard working woman.”

Paul went on to say Christine’s death will be a huge shock to their street, as she was known and well-liked by neighbours.

“She gave her life over there [Altamont], she gave her life for the senior citizens over there.”

Paul said Christine worked at Altamont for 31 years and would have been 55 years old in a week.

York Region District School Board cancels proms, graduations

York Region District School Board announced the cancellation of all graduations and proms for the 2019-2020 school year on Friday.

“As the situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve on a daily basis, our priority during this challenging time remains the health and safety of our students and staff,” said chair of the board, Juanita Nathan.

“It is with much regret and after careful consideration, that we have made this difficult decision.”