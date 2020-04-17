Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 17 2020 6:12pm 02:31 Family mourns Toronto long-term care worker who died due to COVID-19 Christine Mandegarian’s husband described the 54-year-old as ‘kind-hearted’ and said she had been working at a Scarborough care facility for 31 years. Kamil Karamali reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6835553/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6835553/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?