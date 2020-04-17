Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 17 2020 6:12pm
02:31

Family mourns Toronto long-term care worker who died due to COVID-19

Christine Mandegarian’s husband described the 54-year-old as ‘kind-hearted’ and said she had been working at a Scarborough care facility for 31 years. Kamil Karamali reports.

