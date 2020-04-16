Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Staff member at Port Coquitlam, B.C. jail tests positive for coronavirus

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 10:24 pm
The North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam.
The North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam.

Health officials have confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at another B.C. correctional facility.

Fraser Health said Thursday that a staff member at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: First federal inmate death reported at B.C. prison as case count climbs

In an information bulletin, the health authority said it was “confident” the risk of exposure to the public was low, adding that there were no other confirmed cases among staff members or people in custody at the facility.

COVID-19: Preventing prison outbreaks in Canada
COVID-19: Preventing prison outbreaks in Canada

“Fraser Health Public Health is working with BC Corrections and the Provincial Health Services Authority to identify any individuals who may have had contact with the staff member,” states the bulletin.

The North Fraser Pretrial Centre is a provincially-operated jail that holds people awaiting trial.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. is grappling with outbreaks at two other corrections facilities.

READ MORE: Oliver, B.C. man released early from Okanagan jail due to COVID-19 outbreak

One inmate has tested positive for the virus at the provincially-operated Okanagan Correctional Facility.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

At the federally-operated Mission Institution, 54 inmates have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

One inmate has died of apparent complications of the disease, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsBritish Columbiabc coronavirusb.c. coronaviruscoronavirus prisoncoronavirus jailcoronavirus inmatecoronavirus correctional officercoronavirus correctionsnorth fraser pretrial centre
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.