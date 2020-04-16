Staff member at Port Coquitlam, B.C. jail tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials have confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at another B.C. correctional facility.

Fraser Health said Thursday that a staff member at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In an information bulletin, the health authority said it was “confident” the risk of exposure to the public was low, adding that there were no other confirmed cases among staff members or people in custody at the facility.

“Fraser Health Public Health is working with BC Corrections and the Provincial Health Services Authority to identify any individuals who may have had contact with the staff member,” states the bulletin.

The North Fraser Pretrial Centre is a provincially-operated jail that holds people awaiting trial.

B.C. is grappling with outbreaks at two other corrections facilities.

One inmate has tested positive for the virus at the provincially-operated Okanagan Correctional Facility.

At the federally-operated Mission Institution, 54 inmates have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

One inmate has died of apparent complications of the disease, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.