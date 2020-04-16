Winnipeg Blue Bombers forced to cut salaries, staff due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic has made for some tough decisions for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

With the start of the CFL season already postponed due to the coronavirus, the Bombers were forced to cut both staff and salaries.

No one was spared, not even the general manager or head coach as all employees from president Wade Miller on down had their salaries chopped.

“We have been working hard to minimize the impacts and provide certainty to our hard working and passionate employees,” president and CEO Wade Miller said in a statement.

“Yet despite our best efforts, we are having to make some adjustments to our operations.”

Four positions were eliminated entirely.

“All staff will experience a reduction in salary in 2020,” Miller said, “along with a restructuring of roles which resulted in four positions being eliminated.

“‎We thank our dedicated staff for helping us share the weight of these significantly new challenges, and look forward to welcoming fans to IG Field when our public health officials say it is safe to do so.‎”

The CFL has already postponed training camps and the start of the regular season with rookie camps originally scheduled to begin on May 13.

The CFL Draft is still scheduled to go ahead on April 30.

