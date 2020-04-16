Coronavirus: Peterborough confirmed cases remain at 53, negative tests reach 1,200

Send this page to someone via email

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Peterborough area remains at 53, the regional health unit reported Thursday.

For the fourth day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reports 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for its jurisdiction, which includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There has been one death reported on Sunday while there are now 31 resolved cases, two additional cases since Wednesday’s situation update.

Of 1,548 people test, 1,200 them (approximately 77.5 per cent) have been negative, the health unit reported at 4:30 p.m.

Test results are still pending for 295 individuals.

Outbreaks still remain in effect at Peterborough Regional Health Centre and two long-term care facilities in the city: St. Joseph’s at Fleming and RIverview Manor.

