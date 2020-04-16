Menu

Health

Nursing homes hiring those recently laid off to maintain staffing levels 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2020 2:58 pm
Two women walk past Northwood Manor in Halifax on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Two women walk past Northwood Manor in Halifax on Monday, April 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

One of the largest long-term care facilities in Atlantic Canada is trying to maintain sufficient staffing levels by recruiting people who lost their jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the Canadian economy.

Janet Simm, the CEO of Halifax-based Northwood, says staffing remains challenging as 80 people are currently off work.

READ MORE: 38 residents test positive for cornavirus at Northwood nursing home in Halifax

Simm says the centre’s pandemic relief team has already recruited 40 new employees, including workers from the devastated food-services industry to help the centre’s dieticians and food preparation staff.

N.S. long-term care homes dealing with spike in COVID-19 cases
N.S. long-term care homes dealing with spike in COVID-19 cases

Michele Lowe, managing director of the Nursing Homes of Nova Scotia Association, says the 78 long-term care facilities her organization represents faced staffing shortages long before the virus was first reported in the province.

READ MORE: Resident at Dartmouth long-term care home dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Lowe says maintaining staffing levels remains a challenge, but she stresses that most facilities have their own recruiting teams in place.

Nova Scotia health officials say that as of Wednesday, there were seven licensed long-term care homes in the province with cases of COVID-19, affecting 42 residents and 23 staff.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2020.

 

