Coronavirus: Close quarters at Montreal long-term care facility worry resident, family

Montreal resident Madeleine Leblanc has seen her share of hardships in her life.

The 61-year-old, was paralyzed at the age of six after being hit by a drunk driver.

Madeleine’s sister, Anne Leblanc, says criminal charges were never laid and their parents were forced to sell the family home and liquidate their assets to pay for the medical bills.

“This was 1965,” said Anne. “There was no medicare.”

Madeleine now lives in the Grace Dart Extended Care Centre., a long-term care residence. She was transferred there after a health scare two years ago landed in her in hospital.

But as COVID-19 continues to ravage long-term care facilities across the province, the sisters worry about the cramped conditions inside the home.

“The place is old, very small corridors and confinement,” said Madeleine, explaining residents are four to a room with only a small curtain to separate them.

“Two beds on one side and two beds on the other; it’s pretty small.”

To make matters worse, one of Madeleine’s roommates tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

“I’ve been through a hell of a lot in my life and this is one thing that’s made me more nervous than anything else,” she said. Tweet This

Anne wishes she could bring her sister home, but that’s not possible.

The situation has left her feeling hopeless.

“I’ve always seen myself as her myself as her protector,” she said. “I feel so helpless because there’s nothing I can do. I can’t go in there.”

The CIUSSS de l’ouest de l’Ile de montreal, the regional health authority which oversees the long-term care residence, said Thursday that testing was done this week on all the residents.

As of Thursday, there are 38 confirmed cases at the 256-bed facility.

A spokesperson for the CIUSSS said patients infected with the virus would be transferred to a containment zone within the residence.

“Transfers will be carried out soon according to the priorities established with our infection control team, and in the meantime, all protective measures are taken,” said Guillaume Bérubé.

After Global News started making inquiries, Anne said she received a phone call late Thursday afternoon from the care centre’s director, letting her know that Madeleine’s COVID-19-positive roommate had been moved elsewhere.

While, the news did provide some relief, Anne still worries about the 38 cases in the residence.