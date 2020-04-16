Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Canadians are frustrated over COVID-19 response and Parliament should return: Tory MP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2020 1:44 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Scheer says Parliament must reconvene to scrutinize Trudeau’s COVID-19 response
WATCH ABOVE: Scheer says Parliament must reconvene to scrutinize Trudeau's COVID-19 response

OTTAWA — A Conservative MP says his party’s push for some kind of ongoing sitting of Parliament is born partially out of frustrations being voiced by Canadians over the federal response to COVID-19.

But Dan Albas says his party isn’t trying to hold the legislature hostage with its demands to figure out how that could work.

READ MORE: MacKay, O’Toole add names to open letter condemning China’s coronavirus response

All four parties must agree to delay the return of Parliament as per the motion that resulted in its extraordinary adjournment in mid-March.

Otherwise, it resumes Monday, which among other things would demand the return of hundreds of staff at a time when physical distancing measures are still mandated.

Coronavirus outbreak: Scheer says his party has ‘serious concerns’ about accuracy of WHO data on COVID-19

Albas says negotiations around the return are ongoing but his party maintains some approach is required to provide continued oversight of COVID-19 response efforts.

Story continues below advertisement

MPs are already working on a study that would look at how a virtual Parliament could be carried out but the Conservatives have argued some in-person debate is necessary.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesConservative Partydan albascoronavirus parliament conservativesDan Albas coronavirus parliament
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.