Crime

Halifax police charge man in connection with multiple thefts

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 12:45 pm
Halifax Regional Police file image. .
Halifax Regional Police file image. . Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax police have charged a man in connection with a series of nine thefts over the past month.

Police say that between March 10 and April 5 they received nine reports where a man had entered a store and asked for cigarettes.

The employee would place the cigarettes on the counter where the man would take them and run from the store.

Officers were able to identify a man they suspected to be responsible for the thefts.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., on April 14, officers arrested the suspect after finding him in a vehicle near the Macdonald Bridge in Dartmouth.

Police say Shawn Allen Pemberton, 45, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.

Pemberton, a resident of Halifax, will face the following charges:

  • Nine counts of theft under $5,000
  • Nine counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000
  • 22 counts of breach of probation
