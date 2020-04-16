Halifax police charge man in connection with multiple thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Halifax police have charged a man in connection with a series of nine thefts over the past month.

Police say that between March 10 and April 5 they received nine reports where a man had entered a store and asked for cigarettes.

The employee would place the cigarettes on the counter where the man would take them and run from the store.

Officers were able to identify a man they suspected to be responsible for the thefts.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., on April 14, officers arrested the suspect after finding him in a vehicle near the Macdonald Bridge in Dartmouth.

2:45 Edmonton transit dealing with unpredictable mischief and crime in new places Edmonton transit dealing with unpredictable mischief and crime in new places

Police say Shawn Allen Pemberton, 45, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement

Pemberton, a resident of Halifax, will face the following charges:

Nine counts of theft under $5,000

Nine counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

22 counts of breach of probation