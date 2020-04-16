Ottawa police make arrest in Grenon Avenue homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police have arrested a man in connection with the stabbing death of a 90-year-old man discovered earlier this week.

The Ottawa Police Service says officers have taken one person into custody in relation to the suspected homicide of John Hulbert, who was found dead in his Grenon Avenue home on Monday evening.

Though police had originally withheld any cause of death, the latest update states Hulbert was stabbed.

Police say they can’t release any more information about the suspect at this time, though charges are pending.

Anyone with information about Hulbert’s death is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

