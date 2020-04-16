Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa police make arrest in Grenon Avenue homicide investigation

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 9:52 am
Updated April 16, 2020 10:10 am
The Ottawa Police Service has made an arrest in connection with the death of John Hulbert.
The Ottawa Police Service has made an arrest in connection with the death of John Hulbert. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police have arrested a man in connection with the stabbing death of a 90-year-old man discovered earlier this week.

The Ottawa Police Service says officers have taken one person into custody in relation to the suspected homicide of John Hulbert, who was found dead in his Grenon Avenue home on Monday evening.

Though police had originally withheld any cause of death, the latest update states Hulbert was stabbed.

READ MORE: Ottawa police investigating homicide of 90-year-old man

Police say they can’t release any more information about the suspect at this time, though charges are pending.

Anyone with information about Hulbert’s death is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimeOttawa homicideOttawa StabbingGrenon AvenueGrenon Avenue homicideGrenon Avenue stabbingJohn HulbertOttawa man found dead
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.