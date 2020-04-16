Fyre Festival creator Billy McFarland requests early prison release amid coronavirus pandemic

Billy McFarland, the convicted fraudster responsible for the 2017 Fyre Festival scam, has requested to be released from prison early amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Fyre Festival is a defunct luxury music festival that left thousands of clueless attendees stranded at a run-down, half-built concert site in the Bahamas in April 2017. It was co-founded by McFarland and American rapper Ja Rule and was documented in Netflix‘s 2019 film Fyre.
Since March 2018, McFarland has been incarcerated at Elkton prison — Ohio’s only federal prison — where 60 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus and six have died as a result of complications from COVID-19, as reported by Dispatch.
With the threat and concern surrounding the global health crisis, certain inmates — often well-behaved ones — have been granted early, or at least temporary, release from prison to cut down on the spread, according to THR.
McFarland’s attorneys cited those examples in an attempt to sway Judge Naomi Buchwald towards letting him go.
“Mr. McFarland is not a risk to the community nor a threat to public safety,” they argued.
Expanding on their client’s “vulnerability” to COVID-19, the lawyers noted that McFarland was diagnosed with asthma “as a teenager” and is on the “extreme scale of the allergy spectrum.”
They added that he has suffered unspecified heart issues while serving his time at Elkton correctional institution.
