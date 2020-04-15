Menu

Canada

WestJet says it’s laying off 1,700 pilots due to coronavirus crisis

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 10:22 pm
WestJet announces layoffs for nearly 50% of staff due to COVID-19
WestJet Airlines has announced 6,900 employees will be released from the company — some temporarily — due to COVID-19. The company says the reduction in staff comes as very few people are travelling due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

WestJet has sent layoff notices to 1,700 of its pilots Wednesday night as the toll from worldwide travel restrictions amid the coronavirus crisis continues to worsen, the airline confirms.

An email sent to all pilots from WestJet’s vice-president of flight operations John Aaron, which was obtained by Global News, says 700 pilots for WestJet, WestJet Encore and its budget subsidiary Swoop will be laid off effective May 1.

The remaining 1,000 pilots will be off the job as of June 1.

READ MORE: Commercial pilots laid off amid COVID-19 could get new jobs with Canadian military

The email says the layoffs will be determined based on “reverse seniority” — meaning the most recently hired 1,700 pilots will affected.

WestJet confirmed the layoff plans in a statement, saying the move was a “last resort.”

“The impact of COVID-19 on the aviation industry is colossal, and WestJet is making difficult but necessary decisions to right-size our airline to weather the crisis,” a spokesperson said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: WestJet to rehire nearly 6,400 workers through federal wage subsidy

The airline said pilots laid off on May 1 will remain on the payroll through the federal wage subsidy program, which WestJet has applied to participate in.

The program expires on June 6, however, meaning the airline will have to evaluate the availability of the subsidies for pilots laid off on June 1.

More to come..

