Quebec COVID-19 self-care guide available in English, but no government plans to distribute

The Quebec government has distributed a COVID-19 self-care guide to every home in Quebec.

The guide received in homes across the province, however, is only in French.

The pamphlet is available in English, but the government has no plans for mass distribution, arguing it would violate Quebec’s language policy.

In an op-ed published in the Montreal Gazette on Tuesday, Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN) president Geoffrey Chambers said the government is making a mistake by not sending out the English copy of the pamphlet.

QCGN says while it might be government policy to never use English, it is not the law.

“In a letter to Premier François Legault and Health Minister McCann last week, the Quebec Community Groups Network reminded the government that Articles 22 of the Charter of the French Language and 2.2.1.6 of the Health and Social Service Ministry’s Politique linguistique provide tools for the government to take appropriate measures in communicating with citizens in English,” wrote Chambers.

He worries the health and safety of Quebecers is at risk.

“If, as the government has determined, this information must be understood by every Quebecer, not conveying it to 13 per cent of the population puts us all at risk,” Chambers said.

He also critcized MNA Christopher Skeete, François Legault’s point man for relations with English-speaking Quebecers, for not doing enough.

Would you like to receive the ENGLISH VERSION of the governments Self-Care Guide to #Corvid19? Consult online NOW:

👉🏽https://t.co/amB2GE7K0c Order a FREE paper version:

The minister tweeted earlier in the week that the English version of the pamphlet is available online and a paper version can be ordered for free. The government is also setting up pick up locations for the guide.

The minister tweeted earlier in the week that the English version of the pamphlet is available online and a paper version can be ordered for free. The government is also setting up pick up locations for the guide..

The proposed solutions, however, don’t make much sense to Chambers.

He argues many seniors don’t have access to the internet and asking them to go out to get a copy is exposing them to risk.

“Elderly people are advised to stay home for their own good and the good of society in general,” Chambers said.

“It is not logical that English-speaking citizens take increased risk to obtain a pamphlet intended to reduce risk.”

Chambers is hoping the government will change its mind and gave credit where credit is due.

“Over the past few weeks, the premier has received high marks for ensuring access to most government information in English on coronavirus,” he said.

“We count on him and McCann to remedy this situation as soon as possible to protect English-speaking individuals, their families, neighbours and communities, and indeed all Quebecers.”