Quebec’s Premier, François Legault announced 52 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 487.

He also announced an increase of 612 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 14,800.

48 of the new cases required hospitalization, with 218 in intensive care as of Wednesday.

Premier Legault said he continues to follow the situation in care home facilities very closely.