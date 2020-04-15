Lethbridge boy gets drive-by surprise after COVID-19 cancels 6th birthday party

Send this page to someone via email

Beckett’s sixth birthday on Wednesday was supposed to include a big party with all of his friends, but Jill Siewert-Lemieux’s son got a surprise he will never forget after COVID-19 restrictions forced the family to cancel the original plans.

“He understands a little bit, but he doesn’t get why people can’t come and all the social distancing things,” Siewert-Lemieux said.

“So trying to make it special — he’s an avid truck fan, he loves everything with wheels and tow trucks… so [we reached out] to Lethbridge Police Service, Lethbridge Fire Department, as well as LA Towing, and they all jumped on board and did a quick drive-by.”

Beckett got a birthday shout-out through the speakers of the trucks and Siewert-Lemieux said his reaction was was unlike anything she’s ever seen.

“He was just vibrating,” she said. Tweet This

“His jaw was on the ground. They were only here for five, maybe 10 minutes maximum, but I think this will be something that my little guy remembers for a lifetime.”

“A party is a party, they will all blend together later on in life, but I think he’ll remember that a fire truck drove up and said ‘Happy Birthday, Beckett!'”

His mom said the surprise doubled as a much-needed break from the uncertainty in the world right now, and she couldn’t be more grateful for the agencies willing to light up her son’s day.

“Just getting out and breaking up the day, and seeing that… these people are here to help,” she said.

“It’s not all scary and there’s still really a lot of good in the world.”