Edmonton police looking for 3 suspects in relation to Westmount arson

Edmonton police have released photos of three men they believe are responsible for arson in Edmonton’s Westmount neighbourhood.

On March 12, police said three men purchased several litres of fuel before crossing the street and lighting a multi-unit residence on fire.

Fire crews were called to the blaze around 6:20 that morning.

Crews arrived on scene five minutes later to find the fire at the back of the duplex, where a set of stairs led up to the third floor of the property.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services crews working to contain a house fire at at 110 Avenue and 123 Street in west-central Edmonton’s Westmount neighbourhood. Thursday, March 12, 2020. Julien Fournier, Global News

A second alarm was declared around 6:50 a.m.

There were no injuries reported as the home was under construction at the time.

According to police, the first suspect is described a man in his 20s, wearing a camoflauge suit and a black toque.

Edmonton police are looking for this man in relation to a fire in March that was ruled arson. Edmonton Police Service

Police described the second man as being in his late 20s or early 30s wearing light blue jeans, a black jacket with a fur-trimmed hood and a black ball cap.

Edmonton police are looking for this man in relation to a fire in March that was ruled arson. Edmonton Police Service

The third suspect is described only as a male dressed all in black.

Edmonton police are looking for this man in relation to a fire in March that was ruled arson. Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information about these three men or the fire is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.