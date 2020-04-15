Limiting community spread key to preventing further COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Several long-term care facilities across Nova Scotia are reporting positive cases of COVID-19 among both staff and residents.

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health says long-term care facilities are one of the two major issues when it comes to the spread of the virus.

“The most worrisome [long-term care facility] right now is Northwood, but we’re working close to support that community as well,” said Strang.

On Wednesday, Halifax’s Northwood Manor reported 38 cases of COVID-19 among residents, in addition to 21 positive cases among staff and home-care workers.

With long-term care residents being among the most at-risk population for COVID-19, Strang calls the outbreak “concerning” but he says each day they are continuing to learn more about the virus and there is some good news from the Northwood outbreak.

“What we’re seeing is even seniors, frail elderly in a long term care facility, of those who have tested positive, many are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.”

Coronavirus outbreak: Health official says Nova Scotia expects to hit COVID-19 peak in late April, early May

As of Wednesday morning, only three cases at Northwood were considered to be more serious, but all were being taken care of at the facility.

“It’s encouraging,” said Strang. Tweet This

To further prevent the spread long-term care facilities are continuing to listen to health care officials and have implemented a number of safety measures including not allowing visitors, requiring staff who are sick to stay home, having workers wear face-masks and in some cases testing vitals of staff daily to ensure no one has a fever.

But Strang says despite an abundance of caution there will always be continued risk of health care workers bringing the virus into a long-term care facility due to community spread.

“There’s no guarantee that one of them may not be infected and be asymptomatic and come into a facility,” he said.

Strang says the blame is not on health care workers, as they are doing important and essential work under challenging circumstances and the onus is on everyone to do their part to help protect vulnerable populations.

“One of the key ways we can protect our vulnerable seniors in long term care facilities is by minimizing disease transmission in communities, which minimizes the possibility of a health care in that community unknowingly being infected and then going to work,’ said Strang.

