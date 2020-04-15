Menu

Entertainment

Shania Twain, Luke Combs and more country stars join ET Canada, The CCMA Foundation’s ‘Canada Together: In Concert’

By Katie Colley ETCanada.com
Posted April 15, 2020 2:44 pm
ET Canada announces ‘Canada Together’ concert
Cheryl Hickey announces the ‘Canada Together: In Concert’ broadcast on ET Canada.

Country stars are coming together to support Canada’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

ET Canada has partnered with the Canadian Country Music Association Foundation (CCMA) for Canada Together: In Concert, an unprecedented five-night broadcast featuring intimate performances and exclusive conversations with 20 of the biggest names in country music.

The showstopping concert series will feature country superstars Shania TwainLuke CombsLady AntebellumMorgan Wallen and Jordan Davis, joined by Canada’s own Brett KisselDallas SmithDean BrodyGord BamfordHigh Valley, Jade Eagleson, James Barker BandJess MoskalukeLindsay EllMacKenzie PorterMeghan Patrickthe ReklawsTenille TownesTim Hicks, and the Washboard Union.

The concert series will support Food Banks Canada and Unison Benevolent Fund’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

Canadians wishing to donate can do so via a one-time or monthly donation option at the CCMA Foundation website, or by texting CCMA to 20222.

READ MORE: Shania Twain says new music is ‘coming along great’ in self-isolation, teases collaborations

Along with the virtual performances, Canada Together: In Concert will also pay special tribute to some of the courageous individuals who are making a difference in their communities amid the pandemic.

See the full lineup below:

Monday, April 20: Shania Twain with Dallas Smith, Lindsay Ell, and High Valley

Tuesday, April 21: Luke Combs with Brett Kissel, Tenille Townes, and The Washboard Union

Wednesday, April 22: Lady Antebellum with Meghan Patrick, The Reklaws, and Dean Brody

Thursday, April 23: Morgan Wallen with MacKenzie Porter, Tim Hicks, and James Barker Band

Friday, April 24: Jordan Davis with Gord Bamford, Jess Moskaluke, and Jade Eagleson

READ MORE: Luke Combs, Jameson Rodgers team up for ‘Cold Beer Calling My Name’ collab

The series premieres on ET Canada Monday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global and will be broadcasting simultaneously on Corus country radio stations Country 105CISN Country 103.9 and Country 104.

© 2020 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
