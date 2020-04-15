Kingston’s Providence Care COVID-19 outbreaks have ended

Send this page to someone via email

Two novel coronavirus outbreaks at Providence Care facilities in Kingston, Ont., have now ended, according to the organization.

Outbreaks were declared at Providence Care Hospital and Providence Manor back on April 1, when three staff members at the hospital and one staff member at the long-term care facility tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus.

As of April 15, Providence Care says no other staff, patient or client has tested positive for the virus.

“Staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered and are back at work or will soon be returning,” said Providence Care on Wednesday.

During the outbreaks, two units at Providence Care Hospital were placed under quarantine, and an outbreak was declared at Providence Manor.

Quarantine measures put in place at both facilities have now been lifted.

Nevertheless, the health organization says they are still screening staff daily prior to their shift and upon re-entry to their facilities.

All Providence Manor staff are screened twice a day, which includes taking temperatures. All staff at the long-term care home are required to wear masks.

Along with enhanced screening of residents and patients, visitors are still restricted to only essential guests, those who have a loved one who may be at the end of their life. These visitors are also actively being screened.