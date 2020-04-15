City of Calgary to update citizens on COVID-19 response on Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary will be hosting a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to update citizens on what measures are being taken in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The news conference will be held at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live in this article.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) chief Tom Sampson will be on hand to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19.

As of April 14, Calgary had 1,242 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths.

