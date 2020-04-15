City of Calgary to update citizens on COVID-19 response on Wednesday afternoon

The City of Calgary will be hosting a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to update citizens on what measures are being taken in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The news conference will be held at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live in this article.
READ MORE: Alberta reaches 48 total deaths from COVID-19, over 60% of fatal cases in continuing care facilities
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) chief Tom Sampson will be on hand to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
As of April 14, Calgary had 1,242 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths.View link »
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS