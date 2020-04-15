Menu

Health

Coronavirus: B.C. installs portable toilets on major trucking routes

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 12:30 pm
B.C. effort to provide truckers with meals to go national
In recent weeks, the spotlight has been on our country's transport drivers who are keeping our stores stocked during the pandemic. They're facing challenges finding everything from bathrooms to meals while on the road, with many facilities shut down due to social distancing rules. But a new effort to help truckers here in BC looks to be going national. Doris Maria Bregolisse reports.

The provincial government is installing portable toilets on commercial trucking routes for drivers working during the COVID-19 crisis.

Around 20 portable toilets have been installed at commercial pull-outs and inspection stations, with more on the way in the coming weeks.

The BC Trucking Association has said the novel coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for drivers to find open restaurants where they could use the washroom, wash their hands or safely have something to eat.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: B.C. effort to support transport drivers takes on national interest

The province’s 203 rest areas remain open and are being maintained by contractors, the province said.

Private efforts to support truck drivers include Meals for Truck Drivers BC, which has set up food trucks at various commercial cardlocks throughout the province.

— With files from Robyn Crawford

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus Casesbc coronavirusBC truckersBC rest stopsBC trucker resources
