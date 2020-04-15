Coronavirus: B.C. installs portable toilets on major trucking routes

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government is installing portable toilets on commercial trucking routes for drivers working during the COVID-19 crisis.

Around 20 portable toilets have been installed at commercial pull-outs and inspection stations, with more on the way in the coming weeks.

The BC Trucking Association has said the novel coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for drivers to find open restaurants where they could use the washroom, wash their hands or safely have something to eat.

The province’s 203 rest areas remain open and are being maintained by contractors, the province said.

Private efforts to support truck drivers include Meals for Truck Drivers BC, which has set up food trucks at various commercial cardlocks throughout the province.

— With files from Robyn Crawford

