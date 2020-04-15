Menu

Canada

Two employees test positive for coronavirus at Walmart locations in Barrie South, Alliston

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 12:19 pm
Updated April 15, 2020 12:45 pm
The staff member who tested positive at the Barrie store last worked there on April 6, while the employee who tested positive at the Alliston store last worked there on March 22.
Google Maps

A staff member at Walmart’s Barrie South Supercentre and an associate at the company’s Alliston, Ont., store have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The staff member who tested positive at the Barrie store last worked there on April 6, while the employee who tested positive at the Alliston store last worked there on March 22, according to Walmart Canada spokesperson Felicia Fefer.

READ MORE: Cashier sprayed in the face with Lysol in coronavirus-linked attack

“Out of an abundance of caution, associates identified as being in close prolonged contact have been directed to self-isolate,” Fefer said in an email.

“We have regular enhanced cleaning in the stores and other social distancing measures in place.”

Fefer said the company has informed local public health officials of what’s happened.

READ MORE: Coronavirus chic: Top sales up, bottoms down at Walmart

“We will continue to take measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our customers and associates,” Fefer said.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has reported 159 total local cases of the novel coronavirus, including nine deaths. Ontario has reported 8,447 total cases, including 385 deaths.

