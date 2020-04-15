Regina International Film Festival and Awards pushed to August 2021 due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Like so many other events in Saskatchewan, the Regina International Film Festival and Awards are being postponed due to COVID-19.

The postponement includes all film screening, awards, master classes, industry sessions and outreach programming, such as the LOOK Mental Health/Film Initiative.

“It’s just not practical for us to go ahead,” said John Thimothy, RIFFA Foundation’s president and CEO.

“April is a critical month for our planning, and with the pandemic which is currently raging, we cannot confidently present our festival in August as we had planned.”

Thimothy said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many of the aspects that go into festivals such as venues, international flights and sponsorship.

“Waiting to see if things go back to normal later in the summer so that we could decide in June to do our event in August is just not realistic,” Thimothy said.

“By postponing things now, we can give all of our allies and followers plenty of notice ahead of time.”

Thimothy said postponing the event was not an easy decision, especially due to the hundreds of films that have already been submitted.

The 5th RIFFA festival was slated for Aug. 11-15, but has been rescheduled for Aug. 10-14, 2021.

