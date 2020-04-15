Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

U.S. military says coronavirus likely not man-made but ‘we don’t know for certain’

By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali Reuters
Posted April 15, 2020 9:31 am
Updated April 15, 2020 9:37 am
Academics, politicians warn China’s COVID-19 response is its “Chernobyl” moment
An open letter signed by international academics and politicians is accusing China of covering up the coronavirus, describing it as the country's "Chernobyl moment." As David Akin explains, a former Canadian justice minister is among those who signed the letter, which also criticizes the World Health Organization.

The U.S. military believes that the coronavirus likely occurred naturally, as opposed to being developed in a Chinese laboratory.

But there is still no certainty either way, the top U.S. general said on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus coverup is ‘China’s Chernobyl moment,’ warn 100 politicians, experts

“There’s a lot of rumour and speculation in a wide variety of media, the blog sites, etc. It should be no surprise to you that we’ve taken a keen interest in that and we’ve had a lot of intelligence take a hard look at that,” said Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

He made the remarks at a news briefing when asked if there was any evidence the coronavirus may have been developed in a Chinese laboratory.

Story continues below advertisement

“And I would just say, at this point, it’s inconclusive although the weight of evidence seems to indicate natural,” Milley added.

“But we don’t know for certain.”

Coronavirus outbreak: U.S. intelligence agencies raise further concerns regarding China’s COVID-19 reporting
Coronavirus outbreak: U.S. intelligence agencies raise further concerns regarding China’s COVID-19 reporting
© 2020 Reuters
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.