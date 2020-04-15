Indo-Canadian community in Kelowna shows appreciation for front-line health-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of people in Kelowna’s Indo-Canadian community gathered outside of the hospital to show support for health-care workers on Tuesday evening.

Approximately three dozen vehicles led by a tow truck displayed Canadian flags and showed their appreciation for those on the frontlines, city councillor Mohini Singh said.

“What we want to do is just say thank you to those front-line workers who are doing so much [and] working so hard for all of us, to keep us all safe,” she said.

“Since this is close to Vaisakhi, we thought we’d do it today,” said rally organizer Paramjit Philip Patara.

Vaisakhi is a special Sikh and Hindu festival often celebrated with big parades.

However, typical celebrations have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Patara said.

