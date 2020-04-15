Menu

Canada

Indo-Canadian community in Kelowna shows appreciation for front-line health-care workers

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 12:34 am
Approximately 100 people participated in a car parade outside Kelowna General Hospital on Tuesday evening. .
Jeff Martin / Global news

Dozens of people in Kelowna’s Indo-Canadian community gathered outside of the hospital to show support for health-care workers on Tuesday evening.

Approximately three dozen vehicles led by a tow truck displayed Canadian flags and showed their appreciation for those on the frontlines, city councillor Mohini Singh said.

READ MORE: Chaos ensues when distillery in Kelowna, B.C., gives away free sanitizer

“What we want to do is just say thank you to those front-line workers who are doing so much [and] working so hard for all of us, to keep us all safe,” she said.

“Since this is close to Vaisakhi, we thought we’d do it today,” said rally organizer Paramjit Philip Patara.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Interior Health region now at 141 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Vaisakhi is a special Sikh and Hindu festival often celebrated with big parades.

However, typical celebrations have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Patara said.

