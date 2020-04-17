Coronavirus: Saskatchewanians can now dial 211 for help, guidance from the United Way

Send this page to someone via email

Another three-digit number may prove to be very valuable during this time, as people try to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Way created 211 and its website for people in Saskatchewan to guide them to the proper services where they can acquire the help they need.

An agent at the other end, or on the website, can connect someone to over 14,000 services.

“Whether its child care issues, or is a school closed or open, or I have moved to town and I don’t know where to find food, or my mother is isolated in a nursing home, can I go see her?” said Sheri Benson, United Way of Saskatoon and area CEO, describing possible scenarios.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“All those sorts of everyday questions that are popping up for many of us now, there is someone at the other end of a telephone line to help you through that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Benson said calls to 211 have doubled over the past month.

“Agents at the other end have noticed a steady increase in calls coming in as more people find out about 211 as a great place to get a start and receive some direction.”

“There have been over 16,000 individual visits to the 211 website in Saskatchewan. Also, I want to stress that the service is there for anybody.”

The United Way also wants to reiterate that no question is a silly one.

They are instructing people to call, or visit the website, and let the community help.

“All of us are going to be vulnerable at some point during this pandemic,” Benson said.

“All of us are going to need important information to keep ourselves well to keep our employees well, to keep our children well. So when you don’t know where to turn, or you know you need some information but you’re just not sure where to get it, that is when you call 211.”

For more information on 211 United Way, go to sk.211.ca or simply call 211.

Story continues below advertisement