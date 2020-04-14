Physical distancing is working to ‘bend the curve’ of COVID-19 cases: MLHU

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting that the number of COVID-19 cases is starting levelling off as physical distancing measures stay in place.

Londons Chief Medical Officer of Health and CEO of the MLHU Dr. Chris Mackie told reporters on Tuesday that it is hard to know for sure but some estimates say it is possible Ontario is already experiencing the peak number of cases or that it is likely to come in a few weeks.

“If this were an election, physical distancing and public health numbers are winning in a landslide, and that is what is bending the curve right now in Ontario.”

However, Mackie warns that it is crucial people not become too complacent and start to break physical distancing recommendations.

“It’s clear we are at a high disease level and will stay at a high disease level for the next few weeks, we will only really know if the peak has passed a week or two after it has passed,” He said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mackie added that even after the province hits the peak, it will still take a long time for people to see any real decrease in case numbers.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Mayor of London Ed Holder said that although the rate of people complying with physical distancing guidelines is relatively high in London, at least 40 citations have been issued to businesses and individuals who “just aren’t getting it.”

“Until we know, we have to assume the most challenging situations are still in front of us,” Holder said.

Those not following the guidelines and closures established by the provincial government face a minim fine of $880.

As of Tuesday, Ontario had a total of 7,953 cases of COVID-19, which was a 6.5 per cent increase from the day before, with 3,568 of cases now resolved and 769 people now in hospital.

In London, the MLHU reported 13 new cases for a total of 247 cases in the Middlesex London region, with 11 of those 13 cases at local seniors homes on Tuesday.

Of the 247 cases in London, 36 are in long-term care homes (LTCH) and six in retirement homes.

“We are working with all long-term care and retirement homes to make sure they have the right testing protocols in place, and they have the equipment and skills to get that testing is done,” Mackie said.

Story continues below advertisement

The MLHU reports that people moving into LTCH are now tested for COVID-19 even if they don’t have any symptoms. Mackie told reporters some case studies show that up to 50 per cent of people with COVID-19 reported having diarrhea before any respiratory symptoms.

“The residents are at such a high risk, you need to know if someone is positive as soon as possible.”

Anyone moving into LTCH is now tested for COVID-19 even without symptoms and self-isolating in their rooms for 14 days after moving in.