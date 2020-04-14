13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in London-Middlesex, including 11 at local seniors homes: MLHU

Send this page to someone via email

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in London and Middlesex rose by 13 on Tuesday, with all but two cases involving patients at local long-term care and retirement homes, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) said.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in London and Middlesex to 247, including 108 resolved cases — one more than Monday — and 11 deaths.

The MLHU said Tuesday that 10 of the new cases had been reported in local long-term care homes, where 36 cases have now been reported, while one was reported in a retirement home, where six cases have now been reported.

Nine of the at least 12 outbreaks of COVID-19 declared in London-Middlesex have been at local long-term care and retirement homes. They’re among dozens of outbreaks reported at such facilities across the province.

All local outbreaks were still listed as active as of Monday, according to the MLHU’s latest outbreak report. It’s not clear yet whether the 11 cases involving such facilities reported Tuesday were part of new or previously declared outbreaks.

The most recent outbreak, on the sixth floor of Zone C (C6-100) at Victoria Hospital, was declared on Saturday. Earlier this month, an outbreak was declared at University Hospital in inpatient cardiology on the fifth floor.

Outbreaks have also been declared at St. Joseph’s Hospice, Sprucedale Care Centre, Meadow Park Care Centre, Earls Court Village, Kensington Village, Chelsey Park, Seasons Strathroy, Grandwood Park, Henley Place and on SM5 of Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care.

Provincially, Ontario reported 483 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 43 new deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 7,953 cases, including 334 deaths and 3,568 cases that have been resolved.

It’s an increase of 6.5 per cent over yesterday’s total, continuing a relatively low growth rate over the past several days.

At least 93 outbreaks have been declared at long-term care homes across Ontario, with 813 residents and 437 staff members infected. At least 135 residents have died.

Twenty-seven outbreaks have been declared at Ontario hospitals, with 62 patients and 50 staff infected.

Nationally, more than 26,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported across Canada as of late Tuesday morning, including nearly 8,000 recovered cases and 823 deaths.

Worldwide, nearly two million people had contracted COVID-19 as of late Tuesday morning, while nearly 122,000 people had died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Elgin and Oxford

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Elgin and Oxford counties rose by one on Tuesday, according to health officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

The new case involves a health-care worker at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH) who tested positive on Monday and is now self-isolating.

STEGH said the employee had worn appropriate personal protective equipment at the hospital, adding that the hospital and the health unit were investigating and conducting contact tracing.

It brings the total number of cases in Elgin and Oxford to 36, including three deaths and six resolved cases. It’s unclear how many cases are in self-isolation or have been hospitalized.

Twenty-seven cases remain active as of Tuesday, with at least 15 in Elgin County and nine in Oxford County. Location details about the other three active cases were not available.

Health officials reported one patient death on Monday and confirmed eight cases over the long weekend.

The area’s first two deaths involved women from Elgin: a woman in her 70s who became infected through travel and a woman in her 80s who became infected through close contact.

As of Tuesday, 838 COVID-19 tests had been administered, according to SWPH, with 266 awaiting results.

Huron and Perth

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Huron and Perth counties stands at 32 as of 1 a.m. Monday, the most recent figures available.

New figures are expected to be released early Tuesday afternoon. Five patients have recovered.

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) reported additional cases over the holiday long weekend, including the first case in Listowel, Ont., which involves a woman in her 70s who has been hospitalized in the town.

Health officials also reported one additional death involving a woman in her 80s who was a resident of Greenwood Court in Stratford, Ont., who became symptomatic on April 3.

Six residents and five staff have tested positive at the facility since the start of the pandemic. Greenwood Court is home to 11 of the 17 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Stratford and one of the two deaths reported in Huron and Perth.

One case was also reported early this month at Hillside Manor in Sebringville, Ont.

Elsewhere, seven cases have been confirmed in Huron County, six in Perth County and two in St. Marys, Ont.

According to HPPH, 665 COVID-19 tests had been administered in Huron and Perth as of early Sunday, with 146 awaiting lab results.

Sarnia and Lambton

Officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported Tuesday that one additional person had tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, while one person had recovered.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases to 119, including 21 cases that have since been resolved.

The number of deaths in Lambton remains at 10.

Three new cases and five recoveries were reported on Monday, while 12 cases and one death were reported over the long weekend.

Twenty-three of the county’s confirmed cases and six of its deaths are linked to an outbreak at the Landmark Village retirement home in Sarnia, Ont.

According to LPH, 16 residents and seven staff have tested positive at the facility.

As of Tuesday, health officials said 799 COVID-19 tests had been administered in the county, with 144 awaiting results.

— With files from The Canadian Press

