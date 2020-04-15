‘They need to be protected:’ Durham hospital security guards express concern over lack of PPE

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is speaking out on behalf of her husband, who works for Paladin Security at Lakeridge Health Oshawa and says he is concerned over not having the proper personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amanda, who is a mom of two, says her spouse comes into physical contact with patients who are ill on a regular basis.

“Just recently…he had to restrain a person and it was only until after the fact when they had finished that they said, ‘oh, by the way, this person is COVID-positive,” she said.

Her husband has scratches on his arm from an incident where he was forced to come into close contact with a patient a couple of weeks ago.

“I understand PPE is running low and it needs to be conserved for the doctors and nurses,” Amanda said.

“But if they’re going hands-on with these people, they need to be properly protected and they’re not.”

Lakeridge Health told Global News all security guards are provided with a procedural mask, which they are asked to wear at all times.

In a statement, the Durham health network said they are following guidelines to “ensure all team members, including members of the security team, receive the most appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) for their work environment.”

Paladin also says its staff members are getting the equipment they need.

However, according to an email obtained by Global News, a Paladin security guard resigned from the Oshawa hospital Monday. Amanda’s husband says he heard that individual quit because they’re worried about the virus.

However, Blair Davenport, the company’s executive vice president, says he is not aware of any resignations and “all job functions within the Lakeridge Hospitals have been reviewed and our staff are provided with the appropriate PPE to carry out their duties safely as well as instruction on its proper usage.”

Amanda disagrees, saying her husband is put at risk during every single shift.

“Everyday he comes home he has to see the kids. We have our father who lives with us, he’s old and he’s a recovering lung cancer patient,” she said.

“It’s just very nerve-racking during this [pandemic] every time he goes to work and every time he comes home.”