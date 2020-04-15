Menu

Canada

‘They need to be protected:’ Durham hospital security guards express concern over lack of PPE

By Brittany Rosen Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 9:35 am
Hospital security guards concerned over lack of PPE
Multiple security guards at hospitals across the region are voicing their concerns about not having enough personal protective equipment while at work. Brittany Rosen reports.

A woman is speaking out on behalf of her husband, who works for Paladin Security at Lakeridge Health Oshawa and says he is concerned over not having the proper personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amanda, who is a mom of two, says her spouse comes into physical contact with patients who are ill on a regular basis.

“Just recently…he had to restrain a person and it was only until after the fact when they had finished that they said, ‘oh, by the way, this person is COVID-positive,” she said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Alberta assures ample supply of PPE ahead of shipments to B.C., Quebec and Ontario

Her husband has scratches on his arm from an incident where he was forced to come into close contact with a patient a couple of weeks ago.

“I understand PPE is running low and it needs to be conserved for the doctors and nurses,” Amanda said.

“But if they’re going hands-on with these people, they need to be properly protected and they’re not.”

Four people die of COVID-19 in Ajax long-term care home

Lakeridge Health told Global News all security guards are provided with a procedural mask, which they are asked to wear at all times.

In a statement, the Durham health network said they are following guidelines to “ensure all team members, including members of the security team, receive the most appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) for their work environment.”

READ MORE: Boosting PPE supply ‘not a top priority’ in years before outbreak: minister

Paladin also says its staff members are getting the equipment they need.

However, according to an email obtained by Global News, a Paladin security guard resigned from the Oshawa hospital Monday. Amanda’s husband says he heard that individual quit because they’re worried about the virus.

However, Blair Davenport, the company’s executive vice president, says he is not aware of any resignations and “all job functions within the Lakeridge Hospitals have been reviewed and our staff are provided with the appropriate PPE to carry out their duties safely as well as instruction on its proper usage.”

Amanda disagrees, saying her husband is put at risk during every single shift.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ford says millions of medical masks from 3M blocked at border, 500K released so far

“Everyday he comes home he has to see the kids. We have our father who lives with us, he’s old and he’s a recovering lung cancer patient,” she said.

“It’s just very nerve-racking during this [pandemic] every time he goes to work and every time he comes home.”

 

