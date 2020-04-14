Menu

Crime

Ottawa police investigating homicide of 90-year-old man

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 4:02 pm
Ottawa police are asking anyone who may have information about the homicide of a 90-year-old man to come forward.
Ottawa police are asking anyone who may have information about the homicide of a 90-year-old man to come forward. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police are investigating the murder of a 90-year-old man who was found dead at his home earlier this week.

Originally, police did not release the name of the deceased, but on Tuesday, they identified the man as John Hulbert.

Hulbert was found dead in his Grenon Avenue apartment at 10:30 p.m. on Monday evening after Ottawa police received a call from someone worried about Hulbert’s well-being.

Ottawa police are not releasing a cause of death at this time, but said police who found him dead determined the death was suspicious.

Police are asking anyone with information about Hulbert’s death to contact their homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
