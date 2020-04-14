Storm Crow Tavern in Vancouver closes permanently due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The beloved Storm Crow Tavern on Commercial Drive is closing permanently amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A message on the tavern’s Facebook page said its original location will not re-open once physical-distancing rules are eased. The self-described “sports bar for geeks” offered board games, role-playing games and decor influenced by fantasy and science fiction.

“Restaurants run on narrow margins at the best of times,” reads the Facebook statement, which was confirmed to Global News by a Storm Crow spokesperson.

“The Tavern already had many challenges, such as an expiring lease in an aging building slated for redevelopment, and the coronavirus, for us and many other small restaurants, is a fatal blow while we’re already down.”

The Storm Crow Alehouse on West Broadway and Storm Crow Manor in Toronto plan to reopen once safe to do so.

Earlier this month, a Restaurants Canada survey suggested that 10 per cent of the country’s restaurants had already closed for good, with another 18 per cent at risk of going under by the end of April.

— With files from Simon Little