London Transit Commission outlines service reductions beginning April 19 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The London Transit Commission (LTC) has announced upcoming service interruptions beginning April 19, saying its Saturday service will soon operate on a traditional Sunday schedule while Sunday service will operate on a Christmas Day schedule.

The LTC initially announced on April 9 — a day after announcing that one of its drivers had tested positive for COVID-19 — that service would be impacted on several routes from April 12 to 19 in anticipation of a new schedule under development based on decreased resources.

READ MORE: London Transit Commission bus driver tests positive for coronavirus

On April 14, the LTC revealed the details of that new schedule, which will also see all routes operating from Monday to Friday operating on a Saturday level of service. Exceptions include industrial routes 28, 30, 36 and 37, which will run as normal “in order to provide service to the industrial areas.”

In addition, routes 33, 90, 91, 92, 94, 103, 104 and 106 will no longer operate, nor will Route 17B to Riverbend or Route 20 through the Beaverbrook/Oakcrossing area. The LTC also says community bus routes 51, 52, 53, 54, 55 and 56 will no longer operate.

Story continues below advertisement

“Though these reductions affect frequency, they continue to provide for the most coverage across the city possible,” the LTC said in a release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The LTC says updated schedules for all routes will be available on its website, and transit riders can find real-time information on its Infoweb portal or through its interactive phone system at 519-451-1347.

Specialized transit, meanwhile, will continue to operate “with service levels being matched to demand.”

3:44 Coronavirus outbreak: An eerie look at empty cities around the world Coronavirus outbreak: An eerie look at empty cities around the world