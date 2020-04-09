LTC warns of disruptions as schedules change due to decreased resources amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The London Transit Commission (LTC) says it is expecting service disruptions on most of its major routes due to “decreased resource availability” amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The LTC says routes 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 13, 19, 20, 24, 27, 31, 34 and 93 “may experience operating frequencies that are inconsistent with schedules” beginning Sun., April 12 and lasting until new operating schedules are ready, which is expected Sun., April 19.

READ MORE: London Transit Commission bus driver tests positive for coronavirus

Riders are urged to check the LTC’s Infoweb for real-time information or call 519-451-1347, and transit users are warned that the LTC’s interactive phone system, Google Maps and third-party applications will not provide accurate information during these service interruptions.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This is a short-term measure as we work on revised operating schedules that are consistent with resource availability,” LTC general manager Kelly Paleczny said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We apologize for any inconvenience and want to assure our riders that we continue to make every effort to keep a reliable transit service operating for those that require it.”

The LTC adds that beginning Mon., April 13, the downtown ticket office on Dundas Street west of Richmond Street will only be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

While the LTC did not provide any details about the “decreased resource availability,” the announcement comes one day after the public transit agency announced that one of its drivers had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

According to the LTC, the driver worked Route 20 — one of the routes expected to be impacted by the new service interruptions — between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. “on any of the days between March 24 and March 31.”