Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

N.L. minister says food supply safe after shipping company raises concerns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2020 12:39 pm
The Oceanex Sanderling arrives at the South End Container Terminal in Halifax on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Oceanex runs weekly trips from Montreal and Halifax to St. John's and claim their weekly losses are in the millions due to a drop in volumes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company delivers 75 per cent of all goods to the heavily populated St. John's area and is seeking federal assistance to maintain their service.
The Oceanex Sanderling arrives at the South End Container Terminal in Halifax on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Oceanex runs weekly trips from Montreal and Halifax to St. John's and claim their weekly losses are in the millions due to a drop in volumes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company delivers 75 per cent of all goods to the heavily populated St. John's area and is seeking federal assistance to maintain their service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A provincial cabinet minister is advising Newfoundlanders and Labradorians not to panic buy groceries after a major shipping company suggested shipments to Newfoundland could be reduced due to the pandemic.

Sid Hynes, chairman of shipping company Oceanex, told CBC Monday that weekly deliveries of food and other supplies to St. John’s may be affected without a federal subsidy to cover his company’s losses.

READ MORE: 2 new coronavirus cases reported in Newfoundland and Labrador, bringing total to 244

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

He said Oceanex is about $2 million short of its required weekly operating costs due to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, provincial Justice Minister Andrew Parsons posted on Twitter that the situation is not as dire as reported, and Crown corporation Marine Atlantic can handle increased cargo.

READ MORE: N.L. officials warn of COVID-19 risks with aging population as 3rd death reported in province

Parsons wrote there is no need for hoarding or fear because of the news.

Story continues below advertisement

Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie, who leads the official Opposition, says federal and provincial governments should outline their plans to ensure a secure supply chain of food to the island.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19FoodHealthNewfoundlandSt. John'sGroceriesOceanexProgressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.