2 new coronavirus cases reported in Newfoundland and Labrador, bringing total to 244

There are two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, both in the Western Health region.

The province has confirmed 244 cases of the illness and 133 people have recovered. Nine people are in the hospital due to the illness and three are in intensive care.

The province has expanded its testing protocols by including a wider range of symptoms.

It is also testing symptomatic staff and attendees at hospitals, long-term care homes, correctional facilities, home support workers and other centres.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says the few new cases over the past several days is encouraging.

But she says it is not an indicator that public health measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus can be eased.

Premier Dwight Ball says the low numbers don’t mean they won’t go up again and people need to continue to stay at home as much as possible.