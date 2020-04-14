West Parry Sound OPP officer tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The West Parry Sound OPP has confirmed that one of its officers has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to police, the officer is self-isolating and following the “recommended health protocols.”

OPP say they were made aware of the positive diagnosis on April 10.

According to police, the officer didn’t experience symptoms while at work.

The officer’s identity is being withheld to protect their privacy, police say.

So far, the OPP has confirmed COVID-19 in six officers and one civilian member.

1:41 Former OPP officer says don’t get complacent when it comes to Covid-19 Former OPP officer says don’t get complacent when it comes to Covid-19

