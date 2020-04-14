Menu

Health

West Parry Sound OPP officer tests positive for coronavirus

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 11:39 am
According to police, the officer didn't experience symptoms while at work.
According to police, the officer didn't experience symptoms while at work.

The West Parry Sound OPP has confirmed that one of its officers has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to police, the officer is self-isolating and following the “recommended health protocols.”

OPP say they were made aware of the positive diagnosis on April 10.



The officer’s identity is being withheld to protect their privacy, police say.

So far, the OPP has confirmed COVID-19 in six officers and one civilian member.

