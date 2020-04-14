Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman accused of striking man with knife during dispute: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 11:18 am
Updated April 14, 2020 11:29 am
A Peterborough woman faces weapons charges following an altercation with a man on Sunday.
A Peterborough woman faces weapons charges following an altercation with a man on Sunday. Noor Ibrahim / Global News

A Peterborough woman is facing charges, including assault with a weapon, following an altercation on Sunday.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers attended a multi-unit residence on Park Street North for a reported assault. Police were informed that a woman and a known man got into a verbal dispute during which the woman allegedly brandished a knife and struck the man.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman’s death deemed a homicide, police say

The victim did not require medical attention for his injury, police said.

Annissa Alisha McKay, 26, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, possession of dangerous weapons and failure to comply with a probation order.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 24.

How are first responders in Peterborough staying safe?
How are first responders in Peterborough staying safe?
