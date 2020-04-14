Peterborough woman accused of striking man with knife during dispute: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing charges, including assault with a weapon, following an altercation on Sunday.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers attended a multi-unit residence on Park Street North for a reported assault. Police were informed that a woman and a known man got into a verbal dispute during which the woman allegedly brandished a knife and struck the man.

The victim did not require medical attention for his injury, police said.

Annissa Alisha McKay, 26, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, possession of dangerous weapons and failure to comply with a probation order.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 24.

