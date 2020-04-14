Menu

Crime

Lindsay, Ont., man charged after drugs, knife seized during traffic stop: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 10:57 am
Drugs, weapons and cash were seized during a traffic stop in Lindsay, Ont., according to police.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

A Lindsay, Ont., man is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop by police on Monday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a constable conducted a traffic stop after observing a driver who was allegedly using a cellphone.

The officer determined the driver had a suspended driver’s licence, according to police.

READ MORE: Man airlifted to Toronto hospital following UTV crash in City of Kawartha Lakes — OPP

Police say further investigation revealed the man was also in possession of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and a “flick knife,” which is a prohibited weapon. An amount of Canadian currency was also reportedly seized.

Matthew Raymond Tucker, 29, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a number of Highway Traffic Act offences.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on June 18.

“This arrest demonstrates the constant hard work of our officers to protect our community, despite risks posed by COVID-19,” said police Chief Mark Mitchell. “The men and women of the Kawartha Lakes Police Service will continue to keep our roads safe, target crime and remove dangerous substances from our streets.”

