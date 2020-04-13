Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Man airlifted to Toronto hospital following UTV crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 4:06 pm
Updated April 13, 2020 4:07 pm
A man was airlifted to a Toronto hospital following an UTV crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday night.
A man was airlifted to a Toronto hospital following an UTV crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday night. Don Mitchell / Global News

OPP say a man was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre following a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday night.

According to OPP, emergency crews were called at around 7 p.m. to assist at the scene of a serious collision on Hiltons Point Road near Head Lake, about 55 kilometres north of Lindsay.

READ MORE: Man dead after ATV crashes into hydro pole in Newtonville

OPP say the initial investigation shows a UTV left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver and lone occupant — a 29-year-old man from Norland in the City of Kawartha Lakes — was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Hiltons Point Road was closed for several hours as OPP investigated the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Collisions involving off-road vehicles on the rise
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Kawartha LakeslindsayATVKawartha Lakes OPPCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPUTVutility terrain vehicleNorlandUTV crashKawartha Lakwes
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.