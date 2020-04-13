Man airlifted to Toronto hospital following UTV crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say a man was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre following a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday night.

According to OPP, emergency crews were called at around 7 p.m. to assist at the scene of a serious collision on Hiltons Point Road near Head Lake, about 55 kilometres north of Lindsay.

OPP say the initial investigation shows a UTV left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver and lone occupant — a 29-year-old man from Norland in the City of Kawartha Lakes — was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Hiltons Point Road was closed for several hours as OPP investigated the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.