Man dead after ATV crashes into hydro pole in Newtonville

Durham Regional Police say a 50-year-old man has died after his all-terrain vehicle crashed into a hydro pole Tuesday afternoon.
Police said emergency crews were called to Hill Street in Newtonville just before 2:30 p.m.
According to a statement issued Tuesday evening, the vehicle was travelling westbound when it left the road and crashed into the pole.
The statement said the victim, 50-year-old Gerald McKelvey, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, he died after arriving there.
Officers closed the road for several hours as investigators gathered evidence.
Anyone with information was asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5255.
