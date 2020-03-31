Menu

Man dead after ATV crashes into hydro pole in Newtonville

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 11:58 pm
Updated April 1, 2020 12:04 am
A Clarington man has died after his ATV crashed Tuesday afternoon.
A Clarington man has died after his ATV crashed Tuesday afternoon. Global News

Durham Regional Police say a 50-year-old man has died after his all-terrain vehicle crashed into a hydro pole Tuesday afternoon.

Police said emergency crews were called to Hill Street in Newtonville just before 2:30 p.m.

According to a statement issued Tuesday evening, the vehicle was travelling westbound when it left the road and crashed into the pole.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement said the victim, 50-year-old Gerald McKelvey, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, he died after arriving there.

Officers closed the road for several hours as investigators gathered evidence.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5255.

Durham Regional Police, Durham Region News, Clarington crash, Clarington traffic, Durham Region traffic, Hill Street Clarington, Hill Street crash Clarington
