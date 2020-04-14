Trudeau to provide update on Canada’s COVID-19 response after Easter break

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will resume his daily news conferences about the federal government’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday after taking a two-day break over the Easter long weekend.
Trudeau is expected to talk about the government’s procurement efforts and specifically address rapid, portable COVID-19 tests developed by a Canadian company that recently scored approval from Health Canada, according to a senior government source.
The government said last month that it was working with Ottawa-based Spartan Bioscience to procure supply of the test kits, which can reportedly provide results in less than an hour.
The rapid test uses a coffee-cup-sized portable DNA analyzer — the Spartan Cube — as well as test cartridges and swabs. Spartan Bioscience said this allows the test to be administered by “non-laboratory personnel” in places like airports or pharmacies, or remote regions of the country.
In a statement on Sunday, the company said the Health Canada approval meant the test kits can now start heading out the door to “federal and provincial government partners starting immediately.”
