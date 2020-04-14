Trudeau to provide update on Canada’s COVID-19 response after Easter break

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will resume his daily news conferences about the federal government’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday after taking a two-day break over the Easter long weekend.

Trudeau is expected to talk about the government’s procurement efforts and specifically address rapid, portable COVID-19 tests developed by a Canadian company that recently scored approval from Health Canada, according to a senior government source.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

You can watch the prime minister’s press conference live at 11:15 a.m. ET in the video player above.

2:04 Health Canada approves rapid test kits for COVID-19 Health Canada approves rapid test kits for COVID-19

The government said last month that it was working with Ottawa-based Spartan Bioscience to procure supply of the test kits, which can reportedly provide results in less than an hour.

The rapid test uses a coffee-cup-sized portable DNA analyzer — the Spartan Cube — as well as test cartridges and swabs. Spartan Bioscience said this allows the test to be administered by “non-laboratory personnel” in places like airports or pharmacies, or remote regions of the country.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement on Sunday, the company said the Health Canada approval meant the test kits can now start heading out the door to “federal and provincial government partners starting immediately.”

— With a file from Maryam Shah