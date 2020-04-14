Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 14

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

Ontario reports 43 new coronavirus deaths, total rises to 334 deaths and 7,953 cases

Ontario reported 483 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and 43 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 7,953 cases.

The death toll has risen to 334.

This is the highest reported single-day increase in deaths that the province has seen since the outbreak began.

However, 3,568 people have recovered from the virus, which is 44.9 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 54.4 per cent of all cases in the province.

TTC creates COVID-19 case page, 13 employees test positive for coronavirus

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has created a COVID-19 case update page, where as of Tuesday morning it says 13 employees have tested positive for coronavirus so far.

The page also stated that 240 employees are currently in self-isolation.

18 ticketed in Brampton after ignoring social distancing bylaw

Eighteen people were ticketed in Brampton over the weekend in two separate incidents for violating the social distancing bylaw, in relation to the coronavirus pandemic, by playing cricket.

A spokesperson for the City of Brampton confirmed the 18 $880 tickets to Global News on Tuesday.

Both incidents took place April 12 at two separate locations.

Schools to remain closed past May 4

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province’s public schools won’t be reopening on May 4 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ford said Education Minister Stephen Lecce will be providing more details on the announcement in the coming days.

“That does not mean that the year’s cancelled,” Ford said.

“The minister of education will be out over the next couple days.”

The Premier announced today that students will not be returning to school on May 4 as previously scheduled. The Education Minister will provide more details in the days ahead and we will update the TDSB community as soon as we have more information. https://t.co/rCaUyjGFdX — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) April 14, 2020

