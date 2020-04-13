Brockville General Hospital confirms first COVID-19-related death

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died in hospital in Brockville due to the novel coronavirus.

The hospital confirmed the information Monday, but would not release any more details about the patient, like whether they were elderly or if they were ever put on a ventilator.

As of Monday, the region had a total of 176 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the region. Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Distrcit Health Unit had previously reported 191 cases over the weekend, but on Monday, they clarified there was a reporting error, and that the number stood at 176 as of Monday.

Although the health unit is reporting 14 deaths, those numbers seem to be lagging behind actual figures, since Almonte Country Haven, a long-term care facility in the region currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, announced a total of 16 deaths as of Monday.

Despite the discrepancies, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark region has seen more coronavirus cases per capita than any other region in the province.

Dr. Paula Stewart, medical officer of health for the region, says that’s because they have been testing all residents at long-term care facilities where they’ve seen outbreaks.

“We have been aggressive about testing them. I don’t know if that’s the case all across Ontario, and because of that, then it looks like, for our much smaller population size, it is time we come out on top,” Stewart said in an interview Monday.

Along with the 16 people who have died at Almonte Country Haven, over 30 residents have tested positive for the disease in that home alone. The Almonte home makes up almost a third of all cases recorded in the region.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit covers a population of about 175,000.

In comparison, the Kingston-region public health unit, which is much more dense than the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit, has only seen 55 cases of COVID-19 in the region as of Monday.