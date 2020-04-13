Rally held in Vernon, B.C. against COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

As the province continues to stress the importance of respecting to the provincial health officer’s orders to limit the spread of COVID-19, a small group of people who feel restrictions may have gone too far held a rally near Vernon’s City Hall on Sunday.

In a social media post promoting the event, local organizer Sylvia Herchen wrote “We have had enough! We have had enough fear! We have had enough restriction on our jobs and our lives.”

“We feel that the measures taken to battle the virus are detrimental to society. All elements of society are injured by this methodology of lock down over the whole world,” Herchen said, pointing out that some businesses have had to close.

Herchen questioned the validity of coronavirus statistics and told Global News she feels the cure may be worse than the disease in the case of COVID-19.

“We are rallying together because we feel that our rights have been trampled, our civic rights have been trampled by all the things that they are not allowing us to do to protect us from one little virus,” she said.

Public health officials have been discouraging people from meeting up with others who don’t live in their households to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections.

However, Herchen defended the decision to hold the gathering, noting that participants stood apart from each other to maintain the recommended physical distancing.

Province says most British Colombians are abiding by restrictions

Public health officials have stressed for weeks that physical distancing guidelines and provincial health orders are necessary to limit the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, B.C.’s provincial heath officer said that most people are following the rules and “that is making a difference.”

Dr. Bonnie Henry said that those flouting the medical advice “may not appreciate the issues that are going on.”

The province stressed the importance of respecting the provincial health officer’s orders to “protect our most vulnerable, protect our health care system, and protect our health care workers — who are undertaking a tremendously difficult task.”

“These orders are temporary measures that will have a positive long-term impact,” the health ministry said in a statement.

Global Okanagan was not granted the opportunity to ask a question about the rally specifically at the province’s daily media briefing.

However, health officials were asked to respond to a online video related to a similar event in Vancouver.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said there have been a small number of examples of people behaving “very badly” during the pandemic and trying to promote themselves.

“If you look in any depth at their other views [they] are marginal views,” Dix said.

Dix urged the public to focus on “what we need to do together” and not “allow people who are attempting to promote themselves by using the suffering of others to distract us.”

“Don’t promote them. Don’t look at them, but focus on what we need to do together,” Dix said.