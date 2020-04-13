Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Monday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 2:08 pm
An illuminated sign in Vancouver asks residents to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. .
An illuminated sign in Vancouver asks residents to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. . Simon Little / Global News

British Columbia health officials are slated to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 1:30 p.m. PT.

B.C.’s last COVID-19 update was on Saturday, when the province reported three new deaths and 35 new cases.

As of Saturday, the province had confirmed 1,445 cases of COVID-19, 58 of whom have died.

At least 40 of B.C.’s cases — 35 inmates and five corrections officers — are at the medium-security Mission Institution, which is grappling with the country’s largest prison outbreak.

At least 200 COVID-19 cases and more than half of the province’s deaths are linked to outbreaks in 20 Metro Vancouver seniors’ homes.

