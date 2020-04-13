Manitoba has new rapid COVID-19 test in hand, will start validating them Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has one of the new types of rapid novel coronavirus tests in hand, and will start validating that they work on Tuesday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, said Monday they’re aware of two new tests, called Spartan Cube and GeneXpert, and that they have one in hand.

Right now in in Manitoba we have the Spartan Cube and we’re looking at starting to validate that tomorrow,” said Roussin.

“And so even though it’s been approved [by Health Canada], we still have to see how how it performs based on the, on the PCR at the lab as well.

“Once we’re convinced that it’s a valid test then we’ll start utilizing that.”

Once the test is in use, it will likely be used in hospitals first where getting a rapid test result back would be most beneficial, said Roussin.

After that, it will be used elsewhere.

“It will depend on how many tests are available, how many units are available.” Tweet This

Based in Ottawa, Spartan Bioscience said in a news release Sunday that federal government approval means its tests can now start heading out the door to “federal and provincial government partners starting immediately.”

The rapid test uses a coffee-cup-sized portable DNA analyzer — the Spartan Cube — as well as test cartridges and swabs. The company said this allows the test to be carried out by “non-laboratory personnel” in places like airports or pharmacies, or remote regions of the country.

There were four new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of Monday. A probable case was determined to be a false positive, so the case count stands at 246.

Eight people are hospitalized, four in ICU. Four people have died, and 99 have recovered.

According to a statement by Alberta Health Services, Spartan’s tests can provide results in less than an hour. The governments of both Ontario and Alberta have so far turned to the company to scale up testing capacity in each province.

-With files from Maryam Shah

