Health

14 deaths, 36 infected after coronavirus outbreak at Almonte, Ont., long-term care home

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 9:30 am
The entrance to the Almonte Country Haven long-term care home is shown in Almonte, Ont. on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
The entrance to the Almonte Country Haven long-term care home is shown in Almonte, Ont. on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Four more people died at an Almonte, Ont., long-term care facility over the weekend due to a novel coronavirus outbreak at the home.

READ MORE: 10 dead, 20 infected at Almonte, Ont., long-term care facility due to COVID-19 outbreak

In total, 14 residents at Almonte Country Haven have died since the outbreak was first declared on March 29. The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has been ramping up testing at the home, which, before the outbreak, housed over 80 residents.

Now, there are a total of 36 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The high number of cases, Amonte Country Haven says, is because public health officials have been testing all residents who were in close contact with any positive cases, even those who are asymptomatic.

As of Sunday, Almonte Country Haven says the public health unit will now be testing all residents at the home.

Story continues below advertisement

The rural region covered by the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has seen 191 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, with a total of 15 deaths.

READ MORE: Recent jump in COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark due to outbreaks, public health says

On Thursday, the public health unit’s medical officer for health, Dr. Paula Stewart, said the small region’s relatively high numbers (Kingston stands at 55 total cases) are due to increased testing at long-term care facilities. Almonte Country Haven counts for over a quarter of the region’s cases and all but one of the region’s COVID-19-related deaths.

