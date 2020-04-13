Menu

Crime

Police investigate suspicious death on central Alberta road: RCMP

By Jodi Hughes Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 7:37 am
Updated April 13, 2020 7:40 am
Man killed after crash at intersection on Highway 16 near Delmas, Sask. on Friday afternoon.
RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead on the side of the road in central Alberta Sunday, April 12, 2020. File / Global News

RCMP are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive on a road in central Alberta on Sunday morning.

According to RCMP, officers from the Maskwacis detachment were called to Herman-Minde Road east of Highway 2A at around 8:15 a.m. by the person who discovered the victim.

In a Sunday news release, RCMP said the man died before they arrived and that the circumstances around his death appear suspicious.

The RCMP’s major crimes unit has since taken over the investigation

RCMP say an autopsy is scheduled for “later this week” in Edmonton.

Maskwacis is located about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.

