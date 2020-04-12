Menu

Canada

‘This is good:’ Natural resources minister welcomes oil nations’ deal to cut production

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 12, 2020 6:49 pm
Oil and gas sector pens open letter to Canadians asking for financial help
WATCH ABOVE:(April 6): Oil and gas sector pens open letter to Canadians asking for financial help

OTTAWA  — Canada on Sunday formally welcomed a deal by OPEC and allies to cut oil output by a record amount, saying Ottawa was committed to achieving price certainty and economic stability.

READ MORE: OPEC, oil nations agree to record-setting oil production cut amid coronavirus pandemic

“This is good. We welcome any news that brings stability to global oil markets,” Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan said in a statement emailed to Reuters. The group, known as OPEC+, said it had agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for May-June.

“The federal government is deeply concerned about oil price instability … Canada is committed to achieving price certainty and economic stability,” O’Regan said.

READ MORE: Canada, G20 agree on need for stable oil price; mum on calls to cut output

Canada is the world’s fourth-largest oil producer, extracting some 4.9 million barrels per day in February.

A Canadian government source said O’Regan had not formally agreed to a curtailment policy since that was the responsibility of the country’s energy-producing provinces.

The source requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

© 2020 Reuters
CoronavirusRussiaSaudi ArabiaOPECSeamus O'Reganoil productionCanada oil productionnatural resources minister Seamus O'Regan
