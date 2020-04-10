Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Canada working with G20 on joint response to oil prices hit by COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2020 12:52 pm
Enbridge and Suncor refineries glow in the night along Edmonton's refinery row, in Edmonton on Sunday, March 29, 2020. A recession is expected later this year as the economy is weighed down by the impact of COVID-19 and the plunge in oil prices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Enbridge and Suncor refineries glow in the night along Edmonton's refinery row, in Edmonton on Sunday, March 29, 2020. A recession is expected later this year as the economy is weighed down by the impact of COVID-19 and the plunge in oil prices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is working with the G20 to come up with a joint response to falling oil prices amid the COVID-19 crisis.

But Trudeau did not say specifically what Canada may do next to help the sector.

READ MORE: As coronavirus cases rise, Canada’s top doctor says health system coping for now

Trudeau says Canada’s Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan is telling his G20 counterparts about the challenges in Canada’s energy sector from Newfoundland to Alberta to Saskatchewan.

O’Regan was meeting virtually on Friday with G20 energy ministers, and was to update reporters later.

Coronavirus outbreak: Canada ‘very engaged’ with global community to address drop in global oil prices
Coronavirus outbreak: Canada ‘very engaged’ with global community to address drop in global oil prices

Trudeau says Canada took note of the measures that the OPEC cartel and its partners countries agreed to on Thursday to boost oil prices.

Story continues below advertisement

They agreed to cut production by a tenth of global supply, or as much as 10 million barrels a day.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauCoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus canadaOil PricesCOVIDg20Trudeau Coronaviruscovid canadag20 coronavirusoil prices coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.